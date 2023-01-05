Five9 Inc. (FIVN) EPS is poised to hit 0.19 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) started the day on January 04, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.43% at $69.24. During the day, the stock rose to $71.0599 and sunk to $68.745 before settling in for the price of $69.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FIVN posted a 52-week range of $46.61-$144.24.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 30.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -28.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -19.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $70.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $69.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $62.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $87.78.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2138 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.24, operating margin was -8.25 and Pretax Margin of -10.55.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 12, this organization’s EVP, Product Engineering sold 1,595 shares at the rate of 68.61, making the entire transaction reach 109,428 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 79,173. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 12, Company’s Director sold 5,000 for 68.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 343,535. This particular insider is now the holder of 33,597 in total.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.18) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -8.69 while generating a return on equity of -21.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

Five9 Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -19.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.96% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -28.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Five9 Inc. (FIVN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1083.38.

In the same vein, FIVN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Five9 Inc. (FIVN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.77 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.01 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.84% While, its Average True Range was 2.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Five9 Inc. (FIVN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.64%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.43% that was lower than 75.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.