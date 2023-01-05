Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) 20 Days SMA touch -2.29%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2023, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.49% to $50.94. During the day, the stock rose to $51.47 and sunk to $50.69 before settling in for the price of $51.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GLPI posted a 52-week range of $41.81-$53.43.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $256.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $246.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $50.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $48.25.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 17 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +74.41, operating margin was +67.42 and Pretax Margin of +46.24.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 92.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 30, this organization’s COO, Gen Counsel & Sec sold 3,000 shares at the rate of 52.00, making the entire transaction reach 156,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 182,993. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 28, Company’s EVP, Gen Counsel & Sec sold 3,000 for 52.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 156,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 185,993 in total.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.62) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +43.88 while generating a return on equity of 18.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.41% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.11, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 113.74.

In the same vein, GLPI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.66 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., GLPI]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.04 million was inferior to the volume of 1.55 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.91.

Raw Stochastic average of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.28% that was lower than 25.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.