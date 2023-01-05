Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $882.58K

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) started the day on January 04, 2023, with a price increase of 11.11% at $11.00. During the day, the stock rose to $11.12 and sunk to $9.835 before settling in for the price of $9.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HA posted a 52-week range of $9.64-$21.71.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -8.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 74.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $554.51 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.22.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Airlines Industry. Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.90%, in contrast to 80.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 28, this organization’s Director sold 7,740 shares at the rate of 14.02, making the entire transaction reach 108,536 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 52,340. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 22, Company’s Executive VP and COO sold 3,600 for 14.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 50,508. This particular insider is now the holder of 141,589 in total.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 74.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in the upcoming year.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.23.

In the same vein, HA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.50, a figure that is expected to reach -0.61 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.09 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.17 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 39.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.03% that was higher than 50.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.