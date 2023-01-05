Investors must take note of Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s (AGRX) performance last week, which was 11.41%.

January 03, 2023, Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) trading session started at the price of $0.24, that was -4.54% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.24 and dropped to $0.2128 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. A 52-week range for AGRX has been $0.17 – $21.34.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -26.00%. With a float of $36.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 30 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -32.11, operating margin of -1731.41, and the pretax margin is -1826.24.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Agile Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Agile Therapeutics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 5.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 22,500. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $0.45, taking the stock ownership to the 64,343 shares.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$3.7) by $0.99. This company achieved a net margin of -1826.24 while generating a return on equity of -255.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s (AGRX) raw stochastic average was set at 8.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2201, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6477. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2335 in the near term. At $0.2504, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2607. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2063, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1960. The third support level lies at $0.1791 if the price breaches the second support level.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) Key Stats

There are 40,615K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.73 million. As of now, sales total 4,100 K while income totals -74,890 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,000 K while its last quarter net income were -19,670 K.