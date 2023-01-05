Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of -0.17

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) started the day on January 04, 2023, with a price increase of 19.84% at $0.40. During the day, the stock rose to $0.40 and sunk to $0.3179 before settling in for the price of $0.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KXIN posted a 52-week range of $0.28-$1.67.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $170.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $126.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $83.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4701, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8305.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 35 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.07, operating margin was -15.35 and Pretax Margin of -77.47.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. Kaixin Auto Holdings’s current insider ownership accounts for 35.85%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -77.44 while generating a return on equity of -1,327.92.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.29.

In the same vein, KXIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.75.

Technical Analysis of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.32 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.36 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.0639.

Raw Stochastic average of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 150.19% that was higher than 99.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.