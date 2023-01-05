KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) with a beta value of 1.56 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) on January 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $47.29, soaring 0.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.82 and dropped to $46.31 before settling in for the closing price of $46.42. Within the past 52 weeks, KKR’s price has moved between $41.77 and $75.19.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 50.40% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 116.10%. With a float of $741.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $859.83 million.

The firm has a total of 3238 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.62, operating margin of +66.77, and the pretax margin is +72.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of KKR & Co. Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 55.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 309,012,100. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 32,842,183 shares at a rate of $9.41, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 13, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 5,750,000 for $14.10, making the entire transaction worth $81,075,000. This insider now owns 572,354 shares in total.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.95) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +24.73 while generating a return on equity of 29.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.76% during the next five years compared to 64.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) Trading Performance Indicators

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit 0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.48.

During the past 100 days, KKR & Co. Inc.’s (KKR) raw stochastic average was set at 30.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.99.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 40.47 billion based on 861,112K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 16,236 M and income totals 4,666 M. The company made 1,858 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -74,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.