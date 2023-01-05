No matter how cynical the overall market is Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) performance over the last week is recorded 43.86%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) started the day on January 04, 2023, with a price increase of 18.47% at $0.32. During the day, the stock rose to $0.35 and sunk to $0.27 before settling in for the price of $0.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMPE posted a 52-week range of $0.20-$9.70.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3587, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.1558.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.51%, in contrast to 13.10% institutional ownership.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -76.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.80%.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05.

In the same vein, AMPE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.39.

Technical Analysis of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.43 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.61 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.0483.

Raw Stochastic average of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 146.11% that was lower than 236.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.