No matter how cynical the overall market is East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) performance over the last week is recorded 2.67%

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) open the trading on January 04, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.82% to $66.55. During the day, the stock rose to $67.50 and sunk to $65.9912 before settling in for the price of $66.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EWBC posted a 52-week range of $61.65-$93.51.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 7.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $140.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $139.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $67.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $70.93.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. East West Bancorp Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 91.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 14, this organization’s Vice Chairman sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 72.43, making the entire transaction reach 362,150 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 52,435. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 10, Company’s Director sold 1,600 for 91.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 146,416. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,130 in total.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.1) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.60% and is forecasted to reach 8.82 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.73. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.41, and its Beta score is 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.74.

In the same vein, EWBC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.07, a figure that is expected to reach 2.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC)

[East West Bancorp Inc., EWBC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.36% While, its Average True Range was 1.62.

Raw Stochastic average of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.71% that was lower than 40.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.