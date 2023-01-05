Search
Shaun Noe
No matter how cynical the overall market is, Regency Centers Corporation (REG) performance over the last week is recorded 0.30%

January 03, 2023, Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) trading session started at the price of $63.11, that was 0.53% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.38 and dropped to $62.25 before settling in for the closing price of $62.50. A 52-week range for REG has been $51.97 – $78.78.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 13.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 699.30%. With a float of $169.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.12 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 432 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.97, operating margin of +40.81, and the pretax margin is +33.18.

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Regency Centers Corporation stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 198,330. In this transaction Senior Managing Director of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $66.11, taking the stock ownership to the 10,786 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s Senior Managing Director sold 4,330 for $69.81, making the entire transaction worth $302,275. This insider now owns 9,178 shares in total.

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.45) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +32.74 while generating a return on equity of 6.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 699.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.69% during the next five years compared to 8.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Regency Centers Corporation (REG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Regency Centers Corporation (REG)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, Regency Centers Corporation’s (REG) raw stochastic average was set at 69.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $63.39 in the near term. At $63.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $64.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.69. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $61.13.

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) Key Stats

There are 171,123K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.78 billion. As of now, sales total 1,166 M while income totals 361,410 K. Its latest quarter income was 303,990 K while its last quarter net income were 87,580 K.

