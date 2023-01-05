No matter how cynical the overall market is, SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) performance over the last week is recorded 31.00%

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) kicked off on January 03, 2023, at the price of $1.75, down -25.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.75 and dropped to $1.27 before settling in for the closing price of $1.77. Over the past 52 weeks, SOUN has traded in a range of $0.93-$18.14.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -2.50%. With a float of $119.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.01 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 392 employees.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of SoundHound AI Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 11.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 3,385. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 3,385 shares at a rate of $1.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,074,116 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 661,192 for $1.25, making the entire transaction worth $826,490. This insider now owns 415,000 shares in total.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.37) by $0.18. This company achieved a return on equity of -1.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SoundHound AI Inc.’s (SOUN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, SoundHound AI Inc.’s (SOUN) raw stochastic average was set at 12.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 267.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 147.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, SoundHound AI Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6167. Second resistance stands at $1.9233. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9633. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6567.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 150.91 million has total of 197,915K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 21,197 K in contrast with the sum of -980 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,190 K and last quarter income was -28,920 K.