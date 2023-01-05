No matter how cynical the overall market is Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) performance over the last week is recorded 6.19%

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) open the trading on January 04, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 3.10% to $63.86. During the day, the stock rose to $64.20 and sunk to $61.89 before settling in for the price of $61.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SPB posted a 52-week range of $38.93-$104.38.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -3.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -640.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $53.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $67.76.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 11000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.97, operating margin was -0.81 and Pretax Margin of -2.88.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 97.90% institutional ownership.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.42) by -$0.88. This company achieved a net margin of -2.46 while generating a return on equity of -5.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -640.00% and is forecasted to reach 3.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.84.

In the same vein, SPB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.88, a figure that is expected to reach 0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB)

[Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., SPB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.04% While, its Average True Range was 1.95.

Raw Stochastic average of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.33% that was lower than 68.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.