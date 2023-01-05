Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) 14-day ATR is 0.20: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE: NMZ) established initial surge of 0.57% at $10.59. Taking a more long-term approach, NMZ posted a 52-week range of $9.70-$15.19.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $105.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.47.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 28, this organization’s Trustee bought 2,370 shares at the rate of 10.97, making the entire transaction reach 25,999 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,208. Preceding that transaction, on May 26, Company’s Trustee bought 1,500 for 12.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 18,495. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,500 in total.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE: NMZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.44.

In the same vein, NMZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09.

Technical Analysis of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund, NMZ]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.52 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.85% that was lower than 18.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.