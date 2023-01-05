Search
Sana Meer
Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Analyst Insights

January 03, 2023, Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) trading session started at the price of $109.58, that was -3.09% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $109.58 and dropped to $104.60 before settling in for the closing price of $110.00. A 52-week range for RXDX has been $21.50 – $117.73.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -244.40%. With a float of $37.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.22 million.

In an organization with 72 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Prometheus Biosciences Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Prometheus Biosciences Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 72.70%.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.91) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -244.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 686.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.10.

During the past 100 days, Prometheus Biosciences Inc.’s (RXDX) raw stochastic average was set at 87.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 175.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.59. However, in the short run, Prometheus Biosciences Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $109.25. Second resistance stands at $111.91. The third major resistance level sits at $114.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $104.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $101.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $99.29.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) Key Stats

There are 41,942K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.94 billion. As of now, sales total 3,130 K while income totals -90,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 970 K while its last quarter net income were -37,280 K.

