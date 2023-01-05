Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation (QFTA) PE Ratio stood at $36.90: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2023, Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: QFTA) set off with pace as it heaved 0.25% to $10.07. During the day, the stock rose to $10.075 and sunk to $10.04 before settling in for the price of $10.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QFTA posted a 52-week range of $9.83-$10.05.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $253.18 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.89.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation (QFTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 80.50% institutional ownership.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation (QFTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -6.09.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: QFTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation (QFTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02.

In the same vein, QFTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.27.

Technical Analysis of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation (QFTA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation, QFTA]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.24 million was inferior to the volume of 0.54 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 100.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation (QFTA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 100.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.39% that was higher than 1.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.