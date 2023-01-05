Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) is predicted to post EPS of 2.34 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2023, Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.54% to $105.54. During the day, the stock rose to $107.10 and sunk to $104.85 before settling in for the price of $106.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RJF posted a 52-week range of $84.86-$126.00.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $215.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $193.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $114.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $104.10.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 17000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +94.46, operating margin was +19.11 and Pretax Margin of +18.09.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 77.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15, this organization’s President & CEO RJBank sold 5,577 shares at the rate of 107.58, making the entire transaction reach 599,972 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 56,537. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 14, Company’s Chair & CEO sold 24,016 for 111.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,672,330. This particular insider is now the holder of 267,499 in total.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +13.48 while generating a return on equity of 17.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.20% and is forecasted to reach 10.73 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.63% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.12, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.03.

In the same vein, RJF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.98, a figure that is expected to reach 2.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF)

Going through the that latest performance of [Raymond James Financial Inc., RJF]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.15 million was inferior to the volume of 1.68 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.89% While, its Average True Range was 2.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.86%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.57% that was lower than 30.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.