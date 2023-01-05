Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) last year’s performance of -93.73% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) kicked off on January 03, 2023, at the price of $0.27, up 6.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2887 and dropped to $0.243 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. Over the past 52 weeks, SMFR has traded in a range of $0.22-$4.67.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1.90%. With a float of $198.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $380.76 million.

The firm has a total of 1200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.46, operating margin of -207.66, and the pretax margin is -115.64.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Sema4 Holdings Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 41.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 3,361. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 8,465 shares at a rate of $0.40, taking the stock ownership to the 15,209 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director sold 6,789,360 for $0.40, making the entire transaction worth $2,708,955. This insider now owns 20,141,890 shares in total.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -115.64 while generating a return on equity of -60.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s (SMFR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s (SMFR) raw stochastic average was set at 2.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5874, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4418. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2979. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3162. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3436. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2522, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2248. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2065.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 99.80 million has total of 377,249K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 212,200 K in contrast with the sum of -245,390 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 83,230 K and last quarter income was -77,580 K.