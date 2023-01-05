Sony Group Corporation (SONY) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.00

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) open the trading on January 04, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.50% to $77.80. During the day, the stock rose to $78.39 and sunk to $77.49 before settling in for the price of $76.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SONY posted a 52-week range of $61.72-$133.75.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 5.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 65.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.24 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.24 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $96.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $77.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $82.12.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 108900 workers. It has generated 91,106,639 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 8,100,808. The stock had 6.65 Receivables turnover and 0.35 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.46, operating margin was +11.22 and Pretax Margin of +11.03.

Sony Group Corporation (SONY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry. Sony Group Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.07%, in contrast to 7.80% institutional ownership.

Sony Group Corporation (SONY) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.85) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +8.89 while generating a return on equity of 13.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.40% and is forecasted to reach 6.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 65.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sony Group Corporation (SONY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.54. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.74, and its Beta score is 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 980.25.

In the same vein, SONY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.66, a figure that is expected to reach 0.76 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sony Group Corporation (SONY)

[Sony Group Corporation, SONY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.42% While, its Average True Range was 1.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Sony Group Corporation (SONY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.47%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 38.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.61% that was lower than 32.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.