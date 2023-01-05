Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) is expecting -4.22% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

January 03, 2023, Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) trading session started at the price of $37.87, that was -1.41% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.3275 and dropped to $36.81 before settling in for the closing price of $37.55. A 52-week range for SNV has been $34.15 – $54.40.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 10.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 114.90%. With a float of $143.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.39 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5033 employees.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Synovus Financial Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Synovus Financial Corp. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 29,039. In this transaction EVP and General Counsel of this company sold 663 shares at a rate of $43.80, taking the stock ownership to the 5,090 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $41.38, making the entire transaction worth $41,380. This insider now owns 31,109 shares in total.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.28) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +36.12 while generating a return on equity of 14.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 21.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.91, a number that is poised to hit 1.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, Synovus Financial Corp.’s (SNV) raw stochastic average was set at 18.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.72. However, in the short run, Synovus Financial Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $37.96. Second resistance stands at $38.90. The third major resistance level sits at $39.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.93.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Key Stats

There are 145,458K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.37 billion. As of now, sales total 2,103 M while income totals 760,470 K. Its latest quarter income was 655,600 K while its last quarter net income were 203,040 K.