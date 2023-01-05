The key reasons why AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) is -70.41% away from 52-week high?

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX: AIM) started the day on January 04, 2023, with a price increase of 26.02% at $0.41. During the day, the stock rose to $0.43 and sunk to $0.36 before settling in for the price of $0.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AIM posted a 52-week range of $0.29-$1.38.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 51.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $47.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.24 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4405, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7217.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 21 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -529.63, operating margin was -12636.30 and Pretax Margin of -14168.15.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 12.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 03, this organization’s CEO & President bought 161,291 shares at the rate of 0.31, making the entire transaction reach 50,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 543,995. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 03, Company’s COO, Secretary, Gen. Counsel bought 80,646 for 0.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 143,839 in total.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -14168.15 while generating a return on equity of -32.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 51.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX: AIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 14.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 192.39.

In the same vein, AIM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.43, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX: AIM), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.51 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.69 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.0401.

Raw Stochastic average of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 122.31% that was higher than 67.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.