The New York Times Company (NYT) Moves 1.36% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) started the day on January 04, 2023, with a price increase of 1.36% at $33.50. During the day, the stock rose to $33.58 and sunk to $32.83 before settling in for the price of $33.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NYT posted a 52-week range of $27.58-$48.34.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 46.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 119.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $166.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $161.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.65.

The New York Times Company (NYT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Publishing Industry. The New York Times Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 93.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18, this organization’s Director sold 6,478 shares at the rate of 35.71, making the entire transaction reach 231,336 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,699. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 24, Company’s PRESIDENT & CEO sold 10,000 for 42.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 427,780. This particular insider is now the holder of 110,162 in total.

The New York Times Company (NYT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.19) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

The New York Times Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 119.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 46.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The New York Times Company (NYT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.78. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.49, and its Beta score is 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.48. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 106.19.

In the same vein, NYT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The New York Times Company (NYT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.84 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.97 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.77.

Raw Stochastic average of The New York Times Company (NYT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.42% that was lower than 31.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.