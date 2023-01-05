Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) EPS growth this year is 38.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2023, Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) set off with pace as it heaved 7.86% to $4.39. During the day, the stock rose to $4.43 and sunk to $4.06 before settling in for the price of $4.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TUP posted a 52-week range of $3.74-$21.10.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -6.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $188.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.94.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 10000 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +66.65, operating margin was +15.02 and Pretax Margin of +12.37.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.90%, in contrast to 67.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 04, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 24,000 shares at the rate of 4.23, making the entire transaction reach 101,520 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 485,965. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 04, Company’s Executive Vice Chair bought 254,500 for 3.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,000,134. This particular insider is now the holder of 424,500 in total.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.22) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +9.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.03, and its Beta score is 2.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.14.

In the same vein, TUP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Tupperware Brands Corporation, TUP]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.8 million was inferior to the volume of 0.81 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.52% that was lower than 150.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.