VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $5.78: Right on the Precipice

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) open the trading on January 04, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.71% to $4.22. During the day, the stock rose to $4.309 and sunk to $4.11 before settling in for the price of $4.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EGY posted a 52-week range of $3.33-$8.77.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 27.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 45.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 267.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $108.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $448.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.78.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 117 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.81, operating margin was +39.73 and Pretax Margin of +30.03.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 33.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 13, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 4.33, making the entire transaction reach 21,650 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 133,840. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 16, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 4,250 for 5.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 23,588. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,808 in total.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +40.49 while generating a return on equity of 78.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 267.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.11 in the upcoming year.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.64, and its Beta score is 1.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.30.

In the same vein, EGY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

[VAALCO Energy Inc., EGY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 22.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.73% that was lower than 65.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.