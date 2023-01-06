9F Inc. (JFU) recent quarterly performance of -10.50% is not showing the real picture

9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) established initial surge of 11.58% at $0.20, as the Stock market unbolted on January 05, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.21 and sunk to $0.17 before settling in for the price of $0.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JFU posted a 52-week range of $0.16-$1.23.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -19.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -28.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $170.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $90.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $46.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2040, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5601.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 740 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +90.11, operating margin was -21.29 and Pretax Margin of -25.36.

9F Inc. (JFU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the 9F Inc. industry. 9F Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 47.12%, in contrast to 3.80% institutional ownership.

9F Inc. (JFU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -29.78 while generating a return on equity of -5.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

9F Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.30%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -13.22% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -28.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 9F Inc. (JFU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.43.

In the same vein, JFU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.31.

Technical Analysis of 9F Inc. (JFU)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [9F Inc., JFU]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.42 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.0233.

Raw Stochastic average of 9F Inc. (JFU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.93%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 59.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.98% that was lower than 159.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.