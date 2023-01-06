A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) as it 5-day change was 7.03%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) established initial surge of 5.12% at $0.18, as the Stock market unbolted on January 05, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.18 and sunk to $0.16 before settling in for the price of $0.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LKCO posted a 52-week range of $0.14-$0.92.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 284.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $392.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $362.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $74.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1741, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3087.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Luokung Technology Corp. industry. Luokung Technology Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 46.50%, in contrast to 1.50% institutional ownership.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Luokung Technology Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.40%.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.52.

In the same vein, LKCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.20.

Technical Analysis of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Luokung Technology Corp., LKCO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.28 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.0214.

Raw Stochastic average of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.07%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 127.44% that was higher than 83.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.