Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) 14-day ATR is 0.05: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) open the trading on January 05, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 5.78% to $0.67. During the day, the stock rose to $0.688 and sunk to $0.6262 before settling in for the price of $0.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AKBA posted a 52-week range of $0.24-$2.93.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 168.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $183.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $181.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $107.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3399, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4459.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 29.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 31, this organization’s SVP, Chief Medical Officer sold 1,147 shares at the rate of 0.36, making the entire transaction reach 416 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 418,016. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 03, Company’s Director sold 4,567 for 0.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,653. This particular insider is now the holder of 43,430 in total.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.15) by -$0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in the upcoming year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.36.

In the same vein, AKBA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.88, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

[Akebia Therapeutics Inc., AKBA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.0613.

Raw Stochastic average of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 106.25% that was higher than 85.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.