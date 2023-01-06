American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) volume hits 27.16 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on January 05, 2023, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.94% to $13.99. During the day, the stock rose to $14.01 and sunk to $13.42 before settling in for the price of $13.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AAL posted a 52-week range of $11.65-$21.42.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -5.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 83.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $650.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $642.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.79.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 123400 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +0.09, operating margin was -16.95 and Pretax Margin of -8.53.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Airlines industry. American Airlines Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 55.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 22, this organization’s EVP Chief Commercial Officer sold 12,775 shares at the rate of 13.84, making the entire transaction reach 176,806 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 54,381. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 18, Company’s EVP Chief Commercial Officer sold 6,609 for 14.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 94,443. This particular insider is now the holder of 71,269 in total.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.56) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -6.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 83.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.09% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -21.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.85.

In the same vein, AAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.52, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [American Airlines Group Inc., AAL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 24.46 million was lower the volume of 27.87 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.54.

Raw Stochastic average of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.65% that was lower than 45.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.