American Tower Corporation (AMT) EPS is poised to hit 1.20 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) started the day on January 05, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.14% at $212.13. During the day, the stock rose to $217.81 and sunk to $211.50 before settling in for the price of $219.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMT posted a 52-week range of $178.17-$282.47.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 10.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 49.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $465.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $464.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $100.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $212.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $238.53.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 6378 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.41, operating margin was +37.88 and Pretax Margin of +30.24.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. American Tower Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 93.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 03, this organization’s Director sold 1,500 shares at the rate of 214.00, making the entire transaction reach 321,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 22,099. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 14, Company’s EVP, CFO & Treasurer sold 1,482 for 222.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 330,071. This particular insider is now the holder of 50,680 in total.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.13) by $0.67. This company achieved a net margin of +27.44 while generating a return on equity of 55.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Tower Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 49.50% and is forecasted to reach 4.64 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.15% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Tower Corporation (AMT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.76. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.67, and its Beta score is 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.62.

In the same vein, AMT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.30, a figure that is expected to reach 1.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Tower Corporation (AMT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.58 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.7 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.00% While, its Average True Range was 5.91.

Raw Stochastic average of American Tower Corporation (AMT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 37.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.57% that was lower than 35.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.