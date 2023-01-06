AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) last month performance of 10.53% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) established initial surge of 27.95% at $2.10, as the Stock market unbolted on January 05, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $2.56 and sunk to $1.7601 before settling in for the price of $1.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMTD posted a 52-week range of $1.59-$25.80.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $352.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.18.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 39 workers. It has generated 4,343,753 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,860,713. The stock had 0.23 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +99.86, operating margin was +137.26 and Pretax Margin of +135.86.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.22) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +111.90 while generating a return on equity of 18.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

AMTD IDEA Group’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.60%.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $0.81, and its Beta score is 0.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.97.

In the same vein, AMTD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.60.

Technical Analysis of AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 8.71 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.71%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 52.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 125.07% that was higher than 105.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.