Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) latest performance of -1.90% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 05, 2023, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.90% to $93.98. During the day, the stock rose to $94.36 and sunk to $91.53 before settling in for the price of $95.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COF posted a 52-week range of $86.98-$162.40.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 420.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $383.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $377.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $98.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $109.74.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 55100 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +49.95 and Pretax Margin of +49.43.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Capital One Financial Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 91.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 14, this organization’s Chief Audit Officer sold 606 shares at the rate of 114.63, making the entire transaction reach 69,466 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,793. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 14, Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 12,537 for 114.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,438,871. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,757,022 in total.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $5.04) by -$0.84. This company achieved a net margin of +38.42 while generating a return on equity of 20.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 420.00% and is forecasted to reach 15.89 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Capital One Financial Corporation (COF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.65, and its Beta score is 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.21.

In the same vein, COF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 20.21, a figure that is expected to reach 4.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 15.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

Going through the that latest performance of [Capital One Financial Corporation, COF]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.6 million was inferior to the volume of 3.07 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.41% While, its Average True Range was 3.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 63.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.80% that was lower than 44.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.