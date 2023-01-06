Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) Moves 3.93% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) started the day on January 05, 2023, with a price increase of 3.93% at $28.04. During the day, the stock rose to $28.12 and sunk to $26.9129 before settling in for the price of $26.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COLL posted a 52-week range of $14.04-$27.08.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 176.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 143.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $936.82 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.39.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 27, this organization’s President and CEO sold 2,204 shares at the rate of 23.75, making the entire transaction reach 52,341 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 248,750. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 27, Company’s Director sold 19,815 for 23.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 470,253. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,023 in total.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $1.42) by -$1.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 143.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.55% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.08.

In the same vein, COLL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.26, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.59 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.88 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.42% While, its Average True Range was 1.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.37%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.75% that was higher than 46.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.