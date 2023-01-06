Dana Incorporated (DAN) return on Assets touches 2.63: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on January 05, 2023, Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.84% to $16.31. During the day, the stock rose to $16.505 and sunk to $15.60 before settling in for the price of $15.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DAN posted a 52-week range of $11.17-$25.51.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 728.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $143.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $142.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.49.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 42300 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +9.11, operating margin was +3.86 and Pretax Margin of +2.73.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. Dana Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 98.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s EVP &Pres Off-Hwy Technologies sold 35,205 shares at the rate of 17.75, making the entire transaction reach 624,904 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,101. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 16, Company’s Chairman & CEO sold 400,000 for 17.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,113,360. This particular insider is now the holder of 354,728 in total.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.22) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +2.20 while generating a return on equity of 10.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dana Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 728.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.17% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dana Incorporated (DAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.24.

In the same vein, DAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dana Incorporated (DAN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Dana Incorporated, DAN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.73 million was lower the volume of 0.87 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Dana Incorporated (DAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.30% that was lower than 52.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.