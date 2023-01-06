Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) EPS growth this year is 82.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on January 05, 2023, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) got off with the flyer as it spiked 11.30% to $45.90. During the day, the stock rose to $47.93 and sunk to $40.60 before settling in for the price of $41.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FUTU posted a 52-week range of $21.23-$72.20.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 141.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 80.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $140.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $81.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $52.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $43.20.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2318 workers. It has generated 2,546,935 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,005,917. The stock had 0.77 Receivables turnover and 0.08 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +86.66, operating margin was +50.03 and Pretax Margin of +44.77.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Futu Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.83%, in contrast to 35.40% institutional ownership.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.6) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +39.50 while generating a return on equity of 19.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.50% and is forecasted to reach 24.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.57% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 80.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.26, and its Beta score is 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.24.

In the same vein, FUTU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 24.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Futu Holdings Limited, FUTU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 11.93 million was better the volume of 10.47 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.53% While, its Average True Range was 5.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 171.79% that was higher than 95.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.