GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) EPS growth this year is -30.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) established initial surge of 12.17% at $6.36, as the Stock market unbolted on January 05, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $6.73 and sunk to $5.71 before settling in for the price of $5.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GCT posted a 52-week range of $4.14-$62.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -30.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $254.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.96.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the GigaCloud Technology Inc. industry. GigaCloud Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.23%, in contrast to 25.60% institutional ownership.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

GigaCloud Technology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -30.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.73 in the upcoming year.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.54.

In the same vein, GCT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [GigaCloud Technology Inc., GCT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.23 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.82% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.