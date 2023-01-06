Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) EPS growth this year is 8.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) started the day on January 04, 2023, with a price increase of 0.95% at $23.49. During the day, the stock rose to $23.62 and sunk to $23.34 before settling in for the price of $23.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HMC posted a 52-week range of $21.43-$32.15.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 0.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.71 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.69 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $42.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.82.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 204035 employees. It has generated 71,324,508 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,465,420. The stock had 5.61 Receivables turnover and 0.63 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.62, operating margin was +5.99 and Pretax Margin of +5.96.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 5.50% institutional ownership.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +4.86 while generating a return on equity of 7.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.00%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.15, and its Beta score is 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.61.

In the same vein, HMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.88.

Technical Analysis of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.25 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.56 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.48%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 54.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.06% that was lower than 25.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.