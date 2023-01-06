Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) return on Assets touches -3.40: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on January 05, 2023, Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) got off with the flyer as it spiked 18.09% to $0.26. During the day, the stock rose to $0.275 and sunk to $0.21 before settling in for the price of $0.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WNW posted a 52-week range of $0.18-$3.27.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 52.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1138, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8559.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 53 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.05, operating margin was -10.17 and Pretax Margin of -9.12.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.20%, in contrast to 0.40% institutional ownership.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -9.12 while generating a return on equity of -6.47.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 52.80%.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.26.

In the same vein, WNW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.14.

Technical Analysis of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Meiwu Technology Company Limited, WNW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.14 million was lower the volume of 8.31 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.2362.

Raw Stochastic average of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 759.65% that was higher than 341.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.