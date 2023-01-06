MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.35

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) started the day on January 05, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.90% at $12.90. During the day, the stock rose to $13.065 and sunk to $12.88 before settling in for the price of $13.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MTG posted a 52-week range of $11.38-$16.84.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $302.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $292.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.46.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 711 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +76.75 and Pretax Margin of +67.62.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.5) by $0.32. This company achieved a net margin of +53.55 while generating a return on equity of 13.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.05% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.82, and its Beta score is 1.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.91.

In the same vein, MTG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.68, a figure that is expected to reach 0.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.95 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.11 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.05% that was lower than 28.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.