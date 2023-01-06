Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.68

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) open the trading on January 05, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.81% to $66.19. During the day, the stock rose to $67.13 and sunk to $66.025 before settling in for the price of $66.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MDLZ posted a 52-week range of $54.72-$69.47.

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.37 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.36 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $90.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $65.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $62.85.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 79000 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.10, operating margin was +15.93 and Pretax Margin of +17.80.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Confectioners industry. Mondelez International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.15%, in contrast to 80.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 05, this organization’s EVP and President AMEA sold 22,388 shares at the rate of 67.55, making the entire transaction reach 1,512,309 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on May 11, Company’s EVP, Res, Dev & Qlty sold 30,500 for 65.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,008,730. This particular insider is now the holder of 32,024 in total.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.64) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +14.97 while generating a return on equity of 15.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.40% and is forecasted to reach 3.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.09% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.01. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.44, and its Beta score is 0.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.98. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 87.00.

In the same vein, MDLZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.81 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)

[Mondelez International Inc., MDLZ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.46% While, its Average True Range was 1.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 35.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 12.06% that was lower than 19.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.