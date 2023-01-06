NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) 20 Days SMA touch -40.38%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) started the day on January 05, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.56% at $0.73. During the day, the stock rose to $0.7491 and sunk to $0.7017 before settling in for the price of $0.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NRBO posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$63.85.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 63.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.3661, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.6631.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 3.30% institutional ownership.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$4.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$5.4) by $0.6. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 63.90%.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18.

In the same vein, NRBO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -15.64.

Technical Analysis of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.44 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.16 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.1736.

Raw Stochastic average of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 205.14% that was lower than 305.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.