No matter how cynical the overall market is JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) performance over the last week is recorded 2.18%

As on January 05, 2023, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) started slowly as it slid -0.76% to $135.35. During the day, the stock rose to $135.71 and sunk to $133.7004 before settling in for the price of $136.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JPM posted a 52-week range of $101.28-$169.81.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 73.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.96 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.91 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $394.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $132.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $122.70.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 288474 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +46.05 and Pretax Margin of +47.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 70.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10, this organization’s CEO Commercial Banking sold 5,139 shares at the rate of 135.01, making the entire transaction reach 693,831 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 242,872. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 10, Company’s Vice Chairman sold 1,311 for 133.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 174,392. This particular insider is now the holder of 33,662 in total.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.88) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +38.11 while generating a return on equity of 16.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 73.10% and is forecasted to reach 12.86 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.59. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.43, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.99.

In the same vein, JPM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.85, a figure that is expected to reach 3.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [JPMorgan Chase & Co., JPM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 9.4 million was lower the volume of 10.37 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.46% While, its Average True Range was 2.45.

Raw Stochastic average of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 74.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.35% that was lower than 27.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.