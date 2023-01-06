No matter how cynical the overall market is Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) performance over the last week is recorded 1.23%

As on January 05, 2023, Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) started slowly as it slid -3.33% to $56.67. During the day, the stock rose to $58.16 and sunk to $56.315 before settling in for the price of $58.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TRNO posted a 52-week range of $50.36-$82.96.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 15.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $75.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $57.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $61.08.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 34 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +51.82, operating margin was +39.59 and Pretax Margin of +39.32.

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Industrial industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02, this organization’s Director sold 4,000 shares at the rate of 58.49, making the entire transaction reach 233,960 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 37,791. Preceding that transaction, on May 11, Company’s Director bought 1,000 for 64.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 64,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 105,518 in total.

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.27) by $1.01. This company achieved a net margin of +39.18 while generating a return on equity of 4.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 36.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.60. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.96, and its Beta score is 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.71.

In the same vein, TRNO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Terreno Realty Corporation, TRNO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.56 million was lower the volume of 0.71 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.68% While, its Average True Range was 1.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.75% that was lower than 31.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.