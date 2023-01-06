No matter how cynical the overall market is The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) performance over the last week is recorded 3.82%

As on January 05, 2023, The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) started slowly as it slid -2.37% to $30.13. During the day, the stock rose to $30.63 and sunk to $29.885 before settling in for the price of $30.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CG posted a 52-week range of $24.59-$55.89.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 31.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 230.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 744.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $362.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $240.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.74.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1850 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.39, operating margin was +47.67 and Pretax Margin of +46.20.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 54.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 17, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 9,925 shares at the rate of 20.25, making the entire transaction reach 201,026 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,960,231. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 15, Company’s Former 10% owner sold 167,755 for 50.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,529,534. This particular insider is now the holder of 40,307,862 in total.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.06) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +34.12 while generating a return on equity of 74.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 744.50% and is forecasted to reach 3.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -10.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 230.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.00. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.28, and its Beta score is 1.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.94.

In the same vein, CG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.79, a figure that is expected to reach 0.84 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The Carlyle Group Inc., CG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.53 million was better the volume of 2.16 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.49% While, its Average True Range was 1.02.

Raw Stochastic average of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.08% that was lower than 45.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.