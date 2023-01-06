No matter how cynical the overall market is Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) performance over the last week is recorded 29.17%

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ: VRAX) open the trading on January 05, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -14.07% to $0.74. During the day, the stock rose to $0.8199 and sunk to $0.7055 before settling in for the price of $0.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VRAX posted a 52-week range of $0.54-$29.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -162.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2182.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Virax Biolabs Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 61.77%, in contrast to 0.50% institutional ownership.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Virax Biolabs Group Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -162.50%.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ: VRAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18.

In the same vein, VRAX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.15.

Technical Analysis of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX)

[Virax Biolabs Group Limited, VRAX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.14% While, its Average True Range was 0.1768.

Raw Stochastic average of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.64%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 35.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 197.75% that was higher than 187.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.