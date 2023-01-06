Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) average volume reaches $1.36M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA) open the trading on Tthursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.85% to $11.16. Taking a more long-term approach, NEA posted a 52-week range of $10.22-$15.51.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $299.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $299.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.34 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.75.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Asset Management industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 28, this organization’s Trustee sold 4,566 shares at the rate of 11.38, making the entire transaction reach 51,951 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.67.

In the same vein, NEA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.59.

Technical Analysis of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA)

[Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund, NEA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 34.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.80% that was higher than 15.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.