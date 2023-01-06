Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) volume hits 1.04 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on Thursday, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAD) started slowly as it slid -2.68% to $11.60. Taking a more long-term approach, NAD posted a 52-week range of $10.55-$16.00.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 27.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 73.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 103.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $233.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $233.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.16.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 103.90%.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 256.86.

In the same vein, NAD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.95.

Technical Analysis of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, NAD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.44 million was better the volume of 1.06 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 42.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.47% that was higher than 15.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.