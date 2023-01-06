Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.82 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 05, 2023, Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) set off with pace as it heaved 1.05% to $47.20. During the day, the stock rose to $47.50 and sunk to $46.18 before settling in for the price of $46.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OVV posted a 52-week range of $34.41-$63.30.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 22.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 122.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $252.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $247.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $52.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $50.56.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Ovintiv Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 78.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 23, this organization’s EVP, Midstream, Mrktg & Fndmtl sold 610 shares at the rate of 55.12, making the entire transaction reach 33,623 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 71,814. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 14, Company’s Director sold 2,600 for 56.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 146,146. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $2.82) by -$0.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 122.60% and is forecasted to reach 14.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 36.59% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.35, and its Beta score is 2.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.20.

In the same vein, OVV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 14.10, a figure that is expected to reach 3.89 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 14.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ovintiv Inc., OVV]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.87 million was inferior to the volume of 3.64 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.30% While, its Average True Range was 2.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.62% that was lower than 58.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.