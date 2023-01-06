Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) last week performance was 23.53%

As on January 05, 2023, Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: GSUN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 17.76% to $1.26. During the day, the stock rose to $1.46 and sunk to $1.075 before settling in for the price of $1.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GSUN posted a 52-week range of $0.94-$95.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.1283.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 454 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.67, operating margin was +12.99 and Pretax Margin of +13.08.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. Golden Sun Education Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.84%, in contrast to 0.15% institutional ownership.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +7.48.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: GSUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.53.

In the same vein, GSUN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.05.

Technical Analysis of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Golden Sun Education Group Limited, GSUN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.06 million was lower the volume of 1.59 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.2488.

Raw Stochastic average of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 61.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 106.19% that was lower than 236.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.