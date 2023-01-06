Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) latest performance of -0.77% is not what was on cards

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) flaunted slowness of -0.77% at $75.73, as the Stock market unbolted on January 05, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $76.44 and sunk to $75.34 before settling in for the price of $76.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TSM posted a 52-week range of $59.43-$145.00.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 10.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.19 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.86 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $381.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $74.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $83.30.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 52045 workers. It has generated 24,364,794 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 9,156,127. The stock had 9.22 Receivables turnover and 0.49 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.69, operating margin was +40.96 and Pretax Margin of +41.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $1.41) by $0.38. This company achieved a net margin of +37.58 while generating a return on equity of 29.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.20% and is forecasted to reach 5.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.94. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.58, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 49.76.

In the same vein, TSM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.58, a figure that is expected to reach 1.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, TSM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 10.54 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.54% While, its Average True Range was 1.98.

Raw Stochastic average of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 45.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.11% that was lower than 40.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.