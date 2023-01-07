Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) last month volatility was 10.77%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on January 05, 2023, Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.85% to $0.78. During the day, the stock rose to $0.79 and sunk to $0.6801 before settling in for the price of $0.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTBT posted a 52-week range of $0.53-$6.23.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 91.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 50.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $83.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $61.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8668, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5612.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Bit Digital Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.40%, in contrast to 8.30% institutional ownership.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by -$0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bit Digital Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in the upcoming year.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 19.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.61.

In the same vein, BTBT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.68, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Bit Digital Inc., BTBT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.96 million was lower the volume of 0.97 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 97.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.0730.

Raw Stochastic average of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.89%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 133.69% that was higher than 89.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.