Equity Residential (EQR) EPS is poised to hit 0.33 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on January 05, 2023, Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) started slowly as it slid -3.98% to $57.47. During the day, the stock rose to $59.4675 and sunk to $57.38 before settling in for the price of $59.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EQR posted a 52-week range of $58.15-$94.32.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 44.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $375.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $371.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $72.44.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2400 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.53, operating margin was +25.51 and Pretax Margin of +57.60.

Equity Residential (EQR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Residential industry. Equity Residential’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.77%, in contrast to 93.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s Director sold 14,473 shares at the rate of 65.00, making the entire transaction reach 940,745 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 12, Company’s Director sold 15,000 for 63.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 952,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Equity Residential (EQR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.35) by $0.51. This company achieved a net margin of +54.79 while generating a return on equity of 12.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 44.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.59 in the upcoming year.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Equity Residential (EQR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.84, and its Beta score is 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 46.19.

In the same vein, EQR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Equity Residential (EQR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Equity Residential, EQR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.75 million was better the volume of 2.49 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.54% While, its Average True Range was 1.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Equity Residential (EQR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.38%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.31% that was lower than 29.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.