Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is predicted to post EPS of -0.06 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) open the trading on January 05, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.57% to $3.48. During the day, the stock rose to $3.54 and sunk to $3.4201 before settling in for the price of $3.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRAB posted a 52-week range of $2.19-$7.27.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -32.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.09 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.79 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.96.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 8834 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -58.52, operating margin was -229.33 and Pretax Margin of -525.04.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Grab Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.92%, in contrast to 48.00% institutional ownership.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -510.96 while generating a return on equity of -85.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -32.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in the upcoming year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.69.

In the same vein, GRAB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.84, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

[Grab Holdings Limited, GRAB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.57%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.33% that was lower than 63.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.